RUSSIA Destroyed 8 Units of US Patriot Systems In KYIV┃Moscow Will Have To Bomb POLAND As A WARNING

The number of air defense systems in Ukraine has decreased so much that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was forced to hold an urgent meeting. At this meeting, Jens Stoltenberg called on NATO countries to immediately begin providing additional air defense systems to Ukraine. According to him, the shortage of air defense systems in Ukraine will create a huge risk of a fall in the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the entire front line, and will also give the Russian combat aircraft full dominance in the air............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN