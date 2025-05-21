BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Is the Facade Self? Who Created It? How to Identify It, Addictions, Facade and Spirit Influence, Facade in Sleep State
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
97 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
17 views • 3 months ago

FULL ORIGINAL:

https://youtu.be/V-qDtsGiikA

20140730 Understanding Self - Deconstructing The Facade Self P1


Cut:

03m10s - 15m55s


DIVINE TRUTH:

Divine Truth Website: https://www.divinetruth.com

Mary's Blog: https://mary.divinetruth.com

God’s Way: https://blog.godsway.net/

Divine Truth Events: https://events.humanitix.com/host/divinetruth

Donate: https://www.divinetruth.com/sites/main/en/index.htm#donate.htm

*************************



“MY FACADE SELF IS CREATED IN CHILDHOOD BY OTHER PEOPLE WANTING ME TO NOT BE MY REAL SELF.”

@ 09m24s


“MY FACADE SELF HAS BEEN FURTHER DEVELOPED BY MY PURPOSEFUL DESIRE TO INGORE MY REAL AND HURT SELF.”

@ 09m55s


“MY FACADE SELF IS VERY “ADULT” IN NATURE, SINCE ADULTS OR MYSELF AS A MATURING ADULT DEVELOPED THE FACADE.”

@ 10m04s


Keywords
addictionssoul foodreal selfsleep statedivine love pathsoul conditiontrue spiritualitysoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godintellect vs emotionssoul awakeningi want to know everythingavoidance of painwhat is facade selfwho created facadehurt selffacade and emotional painparents child and facadewant to be understoodsprit influencereincarnated jesu
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy