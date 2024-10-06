BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Women Don't Want Kids!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1914 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 7 months ago

Friday Night Live 4 October 2024


In this episode, I examine the complexities of the modern dating landscape, discussing societal expectations and personal choices that impact our search for meaningful relationships. Responding to listener feedback, we tackle frustrations with the dating market, emphasizing the need for introspection about personal standards and societal norms. 


We explore the balance between desire and practicality, especially regarding age-appropriate dating and the implications of wanting children. The conversation also addresses the "trad wife" trend, highlighting cultural narratives that influence relationship dynamics. Ultimately, I stress the importance of personal accountability and the value of open dialogue in navigating the challenges of connection.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!


https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and over 100 Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!


https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022

Keywords
evidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreamintrospectionmodern datingpersonal choicessocietal expectationsmeaningful relationshipslistener feedbackdating marketpersonal standardsageappropriate datingtrad wife trend
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy