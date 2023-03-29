BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Yahweh Jehovah Laws and America
Redneck Rabbi Spot
19 views • 03/29/2023

Here is a Question we should learn to answer which is, “if Yahweh Jehovah God is the reason why America is Blessed would we assume that sooner or later instead of blessing us he would curse this Nation instead”? My reasoning for asking this question is because of what it says in Deuteronomy 28:1-14. In these verses it talks about the blessing Yahweh Jehovah will give to a Nation that listens to him and obeys his commands and Regulations.

governmentblessingsbiden regimeand curses
