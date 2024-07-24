"There it is" ~ A story thru song for the people of Palestine🇵🇸

This is a story about how Resistance Fighters are made.

Oppressive colonial and imperial powers abuse people until they are severely traumatized and in many cases, have little left to lose, and they fight.

Moving forward, if Israel would commit to: removing illegal settlements, lifting the blockade, restoring the 1947 {or at the very least, the 1967} borders {essentially, Gaza and the West Bank in full}, treating other ethnicities within its own borders equitably and those outside of its borders respectfully, releasing political prisoners, and of course, refraining from bombings, then: They could still retain their Jewish majority, have a secure homeland.

Or they can continue as they are, and become known globally as the New Nazis.












