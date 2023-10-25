Sen Kennedy DESTROYS Immigration Panel: How many non-US citizens have come into our country illegally

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sen John Kennedy - DESTROYS Immigration Panel: "How many non-American citizens have come into our country illegally...Do you know the number?”
MORANT: "No."
KENNEDY: "You're a senior member of Homeland Security, are you not?"
KENNEDY: "Does ANYBODY know the number?
...
KENNEDY: "None of you know the number. Try 8 million. Now of that 8 million, how many were children?"
MORANT: "I don't have that number."
KENNEDY: "Does anybody know? NONE of you know. Isn't that special...8 million is 4 Nebraskas...4 new states."