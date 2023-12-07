The $ Trail On College Campuses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Professor’ Biden Brings The Big Bucks
* This is about money; our universities are for sale.
* The Ivy League is flooded with cash from America’s enemies.
* It’s almost like our enemies are running a foreign influence operation through “higher education”.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (6 December 2023)