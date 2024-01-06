More Adventures in Electricity - G.E. Adventure Series

Scientists have learned to tap the stored energy of the sun…to flash it thousands of miles in a fraction of a second…and to perform modern miracles that put to shame the fabled magic of the Arabian Nights. What is this strange and marvelous force? How do we control the monstrous power we unloose? The answer’s in this exciting tale of "HOW MAGIC IS BORN… AND HOW IT TRAVELS!"
G.E. ADVENTURE SERIES
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.