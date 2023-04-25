⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - 1400 (April 25, 2023).

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(25 April 2023)





Part I





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on manpower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Dvurechnaya and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





◽️ In addition, actions of four sabotage and reconnaissance groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were thwarted near Orlyanskoye, Krakhmalnoye (Kharkov region), Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).





◽️ The enemy suffered up to 65 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one pick-up truck in this direction during the day.





◽️ Moreover, an ammunition depot of the 67th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed close to Ternovaya (Kharkov region).





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, Russian aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Tsentr Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Nevskoye, Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic), and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Up to 80 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer have been neutralised in this direction during the day.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the assault detachments continue fighting in the west part of the city of Artyomovsk.





◽️ Airborne Troops, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation have been supporting the actions of the assault detachments to liberate the city in this area, foiling the enemy's attempts to redeploy reinforcement forces in the area.





◽️ Artillery of the Yug Group of Forces have inflicted a fire damage on the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Bogdanovka, Krasnoye, and Stupochki (Donetsk People's Republic).





◽️ Over the past 24 hours, aircraft flew 9 sorties, and the Group's artillery carried out 62 firing missions in this area to support the actions of the assault detachments.





◽️ The enemy's losses amounted to up to 360 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries, seven infantry fighting vehicles, eight armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one D-20 howitzer, as well as two Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers in this direction.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, aviation, artillery, and heavy flamethrower systems of the Vostok Group of Forces have hit Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Ugledar, Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Novodanilovka and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).





◽️ Over the past 24 hours, over 120 Ukrainian troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, nine motor vehicles, one D-20 and one Msta-B howitzers, and one Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system have been neutralised in these directions.





💥 In Kherson direction, up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system have been neutralised by fire.

Part II





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 98 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy manpower and hardware in 124 areas.





◽️ One radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence system was neutralised near Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence means have shot down 15 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Nezhdanovka (Kharkov region), Kuzemovka, Topoli, Lisichansk (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Novoukrainskoye, Basan, Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region), andKnyaze-Grigoryevka (Kherson region).





📊 In total, 411 airplanes and 228 helicopters, 3,849 unmanned aerial vehicles, 415 air defence missile systems, 8,849 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 1,094 combat vehicles equipped with MRLS, 4,655 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,762 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.