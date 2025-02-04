Trending: Ep22: Technocracy Incoming (04/02/25)

Ickonic

On this morning's Trending, Gareth and Jaymie look at the trending stories of the day..





- Kier Starmer under fire again as yet more lockdown breaches come to light. One rule for us, and one for the political class?





- Weight loss drug Ozempic to have stricter perception criteria after side effects come to light. A win on one hand, but the drug is now being promoted to help with alcohol addiction.





- Donald Trump welcomes wanted war criminal Benjamin Netanyahu to the White House, and immediately signs off on a further $1 billion is arms sales to Israel.





- Elon Musk and his DOGE group, given access to US treasury and personal information of millions of US citizens. What's the real play behind DOGE?





Come and join the revolution with us at Ickonic, your gateway to alternative media, ground-breaking stories, and unique insights.





New Content Daily

Feature-Length Documentaries

Exclusive Original Series





Start your journey today for just £1.99 for the first month at http://ickonic.com





Today's Sponsors -

Red Life Devices - https://webinar.redlifedevices.com/own-rlt/?uid=292&oid=21&affid=89%28Use code 'ickonic' for 10% off)





APE Nutrition - https://apenutrition.co.uk/ICKONICMEDIA (Use code 'ickonicmedia' for 10% off)