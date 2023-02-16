Dr. Andrew Zywiec: Emergency Communication to Danielle Smith

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrew Zywiec, MD
Twitter: @MadSpatter
Pinned Tweet from Jan 28:
"I am a physician. I have been counseled to provide gender affirming care to minors. Gender affirming care includes, but is not limited to, pharmacological castration and surgical mutilation of minors. I refused. Wake up people. NO MEANS NO. I am a doctor not a butcher. God bless."
