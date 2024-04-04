The SQUATTER HUNTER Figured out how to Deal with Home Squatters !

🚨 ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!

This Man Figured out how to Deal with Home Squatters

• A squatter took over his mother’s house and she could not get rid of them.

• This man had his mother lease the home to himself and then he moved in with the squatter until they left.

• The idea is, since his mother leased it to him, he as a tenant would have a legal right to move in with the squatter.

• He would then live with the squatter, put cameras up, and wait until there was an opportunity to lock them out of the home; therefore forcing the squatter to try to prove in court they have a legal right to be there, which they can’t.

• It worked! After the squatter at his mothers house left, he is now using the same tactic to help others.