The SQUATTER HUNTER Figured out how to Deal with Home Squatters !

🚨 ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!
This Man Figured out how to Deal with Home Squatters
• A squatter took over his mother’s house and she could not get rid of them.
• This man had his mother lease the home to himself and then he moved in with the squatter until they left.
• The idea is, since his mother leased it to him, he as a tenant would have a legal right to move in with the squatter.
• He would then live with the squatter, put cameras up, and wait until there was an opportunity to lock them out of the home; therefore forcing the squatter to try to prove in court they have a legal right to be there, which they can’t.
• It worked! After the squatter at his mothers house left, he is now using the same tactic to help others.