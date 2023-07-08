BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
A Wizard Did It!
America at War
America at War
143 followers
0
39 views • 07/08/2023

Mirror of Taboo Conspiracy "A Wizard Did It"


original video:
https://odysee.com/@TabooConspiracy:c/a-wizard-did-it!-re-uploaded:3

A "Wizard" must have done it! Because the "Earth's Curvature" completely disappeared!

That's because it don't exist....
But whatever floats your boat!

The "Wizards" are the people who convinced YOU that "curvature" actually exists! Because it don't!

Your problem is that you don't know how your eyes work!
Also, that is 8 inches per mile SQUARED! At 100 miles you must have 1.26296 miles, or 6668.41 feet of measurable, provable "curvature" or you believe a fairytale!
It's a mathematical certainty!

At 1 mile there SHOULD BE 8 inches or .666 FEET of "curvature"

At 2 miles there should be 32 INCHES of "curvature"

At 3 miles there SHOULD BE 6 FEET of "Curvature!

This should be very easy to prove!
IF it existed, but it don't! So get over it already!

At 10 miles??? 66.69 FEET of "Curvature" MUST BE OBSERVED! Or #NASA is full of sh*t!

PERIOD!

Keywords
corruptionevilnasaspacetruthmoongovernmentsuncriminal bible
