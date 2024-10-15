© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In life there are times—when those who have sinned against you refuse to recognize their guilt; refuse to acknowledge their sin; refuse even to admit that you have been sinned against at all—that the most loving, indeed the most Christ-like, thing you can do is to walk away—walk away and allow the consequences of their sin to strike them. It’s not easy, but it is the most loving thing.
