Red Flags That Identify Trafficking Victims and How to Help - Becky Rasmussen
564 views • 03/11/2024

Much of human trafficking is hidden in plain sight, but Becky Rasmussen is an expert on spotting the red flags that identify a potential victim and how to come to their aid. Becky is the founder and director of Call to Freedom, a non-profit that raises awareness about the horrors of human trafficking and provides supportive resources for those who have been victimized by the evil industry. She explains how human traffickers hunt for their victims, where they look, and how they keep themselves in business. She also breaks down the dangers of sextortion and familial trafficking that is often prevalent among very poor communities. “Use your gut,” she says. “If something doesn’t seem right, then our job as a community is to report it.”



TAKEAWAYS


The human trafficking triangle is comprised of three cycling points: buyer (demand), trafficker, and victim (supply)


Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline if you suspect someone is being trafficked and victimized 1-888-373-7888


Traffickers who build relationships with their victims make it much harder for the abused parties to escape or report a crime


Human traffickers are very observant and will watch and build relationships with someone before exploiting them later



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

The Heart of Call to Freedom video: https://bit.ly/49iy1CH

BARK Phone: https://bit.ly/TINAPHONE

Bark App (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/BARKCCM

National Human Trafficking: https://humantraffickinghotline.org/en

National Human Trafficking Hotline: 1-888-373-7888


🔗 CONNECT WITH CALL TO FREEDOM

Website: https://calltofreedom.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/calltofreedomsd

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@calltofreedomsd5467


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Redemption Shield (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Patriot Mobile (use code TINA for free activation): https://www.patriotmobile.com/ccmom/

RogersHood Apothecary (get 10% off with code TINA):

https://www.rogershood.com/?coupon=tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


Keywords
abusehuman traffickingvictimchildpedophilehandlerabusertina griffincounter culture mom showcall to freedombecky rasmussen
