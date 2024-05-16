Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted - that a group of Zionists Ambushed and Attacked him outside his Home over his Support for Palestine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted on his account on "X", revealing that a group of Zionists ambushed and attacked him outside his home over his support for Palestine:
- "They waited for me outside my house, six of them, and cut the gate wires to massacre me", he said.
“They beat the shit out of me, they blocked the electric gate,”
https://twitter.com/rubio_chef
More at the following links:
where it said; Early on Thursday, the bandaged chef posted an update after he left hospital and later shared photos of the hammer allegedly used in the attack and blood inside his vehicle
https://www.newarab.com/news/chef-rubio-attacked-pro-israel-mob-after-gaza-activism
More info here, and car photos:
https://it.palestinechronicle.com/ignobile-pestaggio-di-chefrubio-a-roma-i-fatti-in-breve/