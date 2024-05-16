BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted - that a group of Zionists Ambushed and Attacked him outside his Home over his Support for Palestine
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
120 views • 12 months ago

Prominent Italian chef Gabriele Rubini (known as Chef Rubio) posted on his account on "X", revealing that a group of Zionists ambushed and attacked him outside his home over his support for Palestine:

- "They waited for me outside my house, six of them, and cut the gate wires to massacre me", he said.

“They beat the shit out of me, they blocked the electric gate,” 

https://twitter.com/rubio_chef

More at the following links:

where it said;  Early on Thursday, the bandaged chef posted an update after he left hospital and later shared photos of the hammer allegedly used in the attack and blood inside his vehicle

https://www.newarab.com/news/chef-rubio-attacked-pro-israel-mob-after-gaza-activism

More info here, and car photos:

https://it.palestinechronicle.com/ignobile-pestaggio-di-chefrubio-a-roma-i-fatti-in-breve/





Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy