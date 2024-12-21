BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All that's needed for evil to thrive ~ is good men do nothing ~
In today's discussion we will be talking about the continued fight for our freedom and the need to boldly stand up for our freedom of religion, bodily autonomy, and so on. We will continue to talk about the importance to not go along with every lie that is being told to us on main lie media, and the evidence of mass brainwashing that follows when you don't stand up and ask those questions they don't want you asking. We also share the latest episode of the highwire episode 403: the politics of polio.


References:

- The Highwire episode 403: The politics of Polio

  https://rumble.com/v60xmm2-episode-403-the-politics-of-polio.html

- Cult of Medics

  https://rumble.com/c/cultofthemedics

- TTAC: Propaganda Exposed Uncensored

  https://rumble.com/v5r495k-propaganda-exposed-uncensored-episode-6-live-watch-party.html

- TTAV: presents Remady

  https://rumble.com/c/c-6398192

- Stephen Dollins on Freemasonry, NWO, Illuminati and the Illuminati card game

  https://rumble.com/v4fk3cx-stephen-dollins-on-freemasonry-nwo-illuminati-and-the-illuminati-card-game.html?playlist_id=watch-history

- Covid 19 great reset

  https://archive.org/details/covid-19_great_reset_schwab

- The Real Anthony Fauci

  https://archive.org/details/kennedy-robert-f.-the-real-anthony-fauc-pdf

- The Truth About Covid 19 by Joseph Mercola and Robert Kennedy Jr.

  + https://www.amazon.com/Truth-About-COVID-19-Lockdowns-Passports-ebook/dp/B08WRDXLVY

  + https://annas-archive.li/md5/f0aa019a48ca2b8128b0ed58dcd97d27

