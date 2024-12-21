All that's needed for evil to thrive ~ is good men do nothing ~

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In today's discussion we will be talking about the continued fight for our freedom and the need to boldly stand up for our freedom of religion, bodily autonomy, and so on. We will continue to talk about the importance to not go along with every lie that is being told to us on main lie media, and the evidence of mass brainwashing that follows when you don't stand up and ask those questions they don't want you asking. We also share the latest episode of the highwire episode 403: the politics of polio.
