The Great Pyramid HIDDEN Chamber COVERUP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bright Insight
September 28, 2024
Remember the 'Void' or 'Hidden chamber' discovered inside the Great Pyramid of Giza? That was 8 YEARS ago and there is still NO PLAN to find out what's inside of it!?
1775 Coffee: Order today at http://www.1775coffee.com/BRIGHTINSIGHT - code BRIGHTINSIGHT to save 15% off your order
Follow me on Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/BrightInsight
Support me on Locals: https://brightinsight.locals.com/support
Support me on Patreon: / brightinsight
Follow me on X (Twitter): https://x.com/BrightInsight6
Instagram: / bright_insight
Or Tip me on Venmo! @bright_insight
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ABuVCeuzOE