Who Is The Source Of Truth
Pastor Jack Ward
Pastor Jack Ward
12 views • 6 months ago

12/01/2024

John 7:12-18  Who Is The Source Of Truth

Intro:  Jesus is at the feast of booths.  He was a good Jew who observes all that a good Jew would. Feast Of Tabernacles or Feast of Booths.  It is held on the 15th day of the seventh month or seventh full moon of the year.  September, October in our Calendar.  It lasts for seven plus an eighth day.

10/17/2024--10/7/2025---Leviticus 23:34, 42-43

This feast represents the great tabernacle to come, when men will dwell with God in heaven for eternity. Interesting that Jesus shows up at this feast about eternity and taught that His source of truth was from the eternal God of the Jews.  What is more important than knowing the source of truth?  Yet people will accept any so-called truth except from the Bible.  

Keywords
bibleend-timestomahawklast-dayspastor-jack-wardjack-wardtomahawk-church
