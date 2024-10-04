BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Serpent Seed and the Seed War (VIDEO) - Part 4 -WHO IS ISRAEL?
Cleansing The Bloodline
Cleansing The Bloodline
258 views • 7 months ago

Biblical teaching on who True Israel is and what the scriptures actually bear out, while dismantling the lies we have been taught. Starting from Genesis and following the path of the Israelites, going through the necessary requirements to become part of Israel, and looking at the people groups they interacted with and intermarried with to reveal unequivocally who Israel is today.

For more, get the book: ROOTS OF INIQUITY purchase the book

Visit website: www.cleansingthebloodline.com

biblejesussatantruthjewsnephilimedomitetrue israelbloodlinecounterfeit israellost 10 tribes
