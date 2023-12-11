BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Everything I Know About Raising Geese
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
13 views • 12/11/2023

Gold Shaw Farm


Jan 21, 2021


I've been raising geese on our farm for a few years now. I tried to capture everything I know about raising geese in this video.


Links:

Kahtoohla MicroSpikes: https://go.magik.ly/ml/14907/

Fishing Net: https://go.magik.ly/ml/14a4m/

John Suscovich Stree-Free Chicken Tractor: http://bit.ly/3iz3gk0


Be sure to subscribe to our Channel! New videos on Monday and Thursday! http://bit.ly/SubGSF


TikTok: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMJAS5CCa/

Instagram: / goldshawfarm

Facebook: / goldshawfarm

Twitter: / goldshawfarm

Patreon: / goldshawfarm

Web: http://www.goldshawfarm.com


Send us mail:

Gold Shaw Farm

PO Box 225

Peacham, VT 05862


About Gold Shaw Farm: Gold Shaw Farm is more of a farm-in-progress than an honest-to-goodness farm. Our dream is that someday we are able to transform our 150+ acre parcel of land into a regenerative and productive homestead and farm.


IMPORTANT DISCLOSURE: Hey, it's Morgan. I’ve always believed in transparency and so I am disclosing that I’ve included certain products and links to those products on my YouTube that I will earn an affiliate commission for some purchases that you may make. When you buy products with these links, you help support our farm.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2n4UlVDcWg

Keywords
farmhomesteadgeesegoosegold shaw farmraising geese
