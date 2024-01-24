Is Holiness Possible? Stop Sin? Really?

Preachers drill into our minds that it is impossible to stop sinning. Is it possible to live a holy life? Can I stop my sinful habits like the saints of old? What does the Bible say on the subject of holiness. Find out in this video. It will change your life.
