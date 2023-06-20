BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
pHase Contrast Optical Microscopy Reveals Spike Protein Being Born OUT of the Red Blood Cell Membranes
Dr Robert Young
309 views • 06/20/2023

Spike Protein is Born in US and From US!

Now YOU Can Watch How Spike Protein is Born Out of the Membranes of the Red Blood Cells!

Learn More About Spike Protein and its cause at the following link at: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/emf-sustainability-exposure-from-4g-plus-5g-pulsating-modulated-frequencies-can-i-protect-myself

Spike Protein is a symptom of chemical and radiation poisoning!

Key Questions

Is Spike Protein a symptom of chemical and radiation poisoning?

If the bees become extinct, who will do the pollination?

What is causing harm to people?

Is there a correlation between radiation exposure and mortality rates among commuters?

What is causing excess deaths and sudden deaths?

Follow Dr Robert O Young on his Scientific Blog, Twitter and Telegram

Robert Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Twitter: @phmiraclelife

Telegram: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews

Website: www.drrobertyoung.com

Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice: https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/

Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences:

https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php

Fellow at the New Earth University:

https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/

CV: www.drrobertyoung.com

Scientific Blog: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog

Scientific Articles Wordpress: https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/

Youtube

Videos: https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists

Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung

Bitchute Videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/

Odysee Videos: https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7

Brighteon Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung

pH Miracle Retreats: www.phmriacleretreat.com

World Premier Documentary Thrive 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/

Mammograms: The War on Womens Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc

Books by Dr. Robert O Young: www.phmiracleproducts.com and https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/

Twitter: @phmiraclelife

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435

Telegram: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews

Help Support the Research of Dr. Robert O. Young: https://www.givesendgo.com/research

https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/break-through-research-dr-robert-o-young-reviews-live-and-dried-blood-analysis

"My People Perish From Ignorance" - Hosea

"Protect the blood and you will protect against any sickness or dis-ease" - Dr. Robert O. Young

"For the Life of ALL Flesh is the Blood" - Moses was with one million souls who all perished wandering in ignorance in the wilderness!

Keywords
emfradiation5gmicrowavewifi4gchemical poisoningradio wavesgraphenespike proteingamma wavesferric oxide
