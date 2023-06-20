pHase Contrast Optical Microscopy Reveals Spike Protein Being Born OUT of the Red Blood Cell Membranes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Spike Protein is Born in US and From US!
Now YOU Can Watch How Spike Protein is Born Out of the Membranes of the Red Blood Cells!
Learn More About Spike Protein and its cause at the following link at: https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/emf-sustainability-exposure-from-4g-plus-5g-pulsating-modulated-frequencies-can-i-protect-myself
Spike Protein is a symptom of chemical and radiation poisoning!
Key Questions
Is Spike Protein a symptom of chemical and radiation poisoning?
If the bees become extinct, who will do the pollination?
What is causing harm to people?
Is there a correlation between radiation exposure and mortality rates among commuters?
What is causing excess deaths and sudden deaths?
Follow Dr Robert O Young on his Scientific Blog, Twitter and Telegram
Robert Young DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner - www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
Twitter: @phmiraclelife
Telegram: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews
Website: www.drrobertyoung.com
Commissioner International Tribunal of Natural Justice: https://newearthproject.org/initiative/international-tribunal-for-natural-justice/
Editorial Board Member of ACTA Scientific Medical Sciences:
https://www.actascientific.com/ASMS.php
Fellow at the New Earth University:
https://newearth.university/members/dr-robert-o-young-cpt-msc-dsc-phd/
CV: www.drrobertyoung.com
Scientific Blog: www.drrobertyoung.com/blog
Scientific Articles Wordpress: https://phoreveryoung.wordpress.com/
Youtube
Videos: https://www.yo2utube.com/c/RobertYoung555/playlists
Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/DrRobertYoung
Bitchute Videos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/O9BGTIwnNo5s/
Odysee Videos: https://odysee.com/@DrRobertYoung:7
Brighteon Videos: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drrobertyoung
pH Miracle Retreats: www.phmriacleretreat.com
World Premier Documentary Thrive 2: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ubk5RQF5Pe26/
Mammograms: The War on Womens Breasts - https://youtu.be/gC8H27P22cc
Books by Dr. Robert O Young: www.phmiracleproducts.com and https://www.amazon.com/kindle-dbs/entity/author/B001ILKCSU?_encoding=UTF8&node=283155&offset=0&pageSize=12&searchAlias=stripbooks&sort=author-sidecar-rank&page=1&langFilter=default#formatSelectorHeader
Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/drrobertyoung/
Twitter: @phmiraclelife
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100007707879435
Telegram: https://t.me/DrRobertOYoungNews
Help Support the Research of Dr. Robert O. Young: https://www.givesendgo.com/research
https://www.drrobertyoung.com/post/break-through-research-dr-robert-o-young-reviews-live-and-dried-blood-analysis
"My People Perish From Ignorance" - Hosea
"Protect the blood and you will protect against any sickness or dis-ease" - Dr. Robert O. Young
"For the Life of ALL Flesh is the Blood" - Moses was with one million souls who all perished wandering in ignorance in the wilderness!