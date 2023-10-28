Penny Kelly - Timeline Shift Coming in November! PostScript Interview with John Petersen

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You may already be aware of the concept that all of reality is built around sacred geometric shapes,such as Metatron’s Cube, all following a hexagonal relationship.
An alternative theory is that there is also a parallel world, based on an octagonal relationship.
The two time waves plotted using these competing templates indicate an impending timeline split … in November!
Futurist, John Petersen talks with Intuitive, Penny Kelly about this upcoming event.
