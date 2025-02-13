BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Analysts Predict Gold Surge Amid Fed Cuts and Global Tensions
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
89 views • 7 months ago

FREE Gold IRA guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)


As geopolitical risks rise and central banks shift policies, gold's role as a safe-haven asset becomes more prominent for investors seeking stability.


In this video, Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains how analysts are optimistic about gold's potential due to the Federal Reserve's shift to accommodative monetary policy and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Keywords
economy newspolitics newsus economyglobal economyfinance newsinflationcpigold pricesgold iragold investingprecious metals iraretirement investingprecious metals investingshould i invest in goldhow much is gold
