Trans Shooters Exist TNP CLIPS EP78

In this clip Number Six, John Henry, TNP Contributors Chris Graves and Lisa Belanger along with Special Guest Donald Jeffries discuss another school shooter with a slightly different identity than usual. Check out our Livestreams on Rumble and Odysee every Friday at 10AM-1PM EST.Don's Website: https://www.donaldjeffries.media/

Don's Substack: https://donaldjeffries.substack.com/

Don's Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonJeffries

Check out Don on I Protest and America Unplugged: https://rumble.com/user/americaunplugged

Chris' Linktree: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy

Lisa's Linktree: https://linktr.ee/c_l_zone

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/thenewprisonernumbersix