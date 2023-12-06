© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of Hamas fighters engaging Israeli tanks and vehicles in Shuja'iah neighborhood in Gaza.
Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli
forces are surrounding the house of Hamas leader in the Gaza Strip
Yahya Sinwar: his capture is only a matter of time
Our forces surround Sinwar's house. So his house is not his fortress, and he can escape, but it is only a matter of time until we get him.