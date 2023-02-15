EXPOSED: Inside The 77th Brigade | Whistleblower Reveals All!

MIRRORED from Big Brother Watch

Jan 29, 2023

In a groundbreaking and exclusive interview with Big Brother Watch, a whistleblower from the British Army’s “information warfare machine” told us that 77th Brigade was “monitoring the UK population” to gauge the public response to Boris Johnson’s policies, which often included reports on people sharing their fears around the COVID-19 pandemic.

