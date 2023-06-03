💗 Shifting Head to Heart 💗

Our reality is shifting into a new state of being. Once again we will all be uniting with the greater aspect of who we truly are. We are shifting from being in our heads and into our hearts. Through that we are awakening to our connection with GOD, Creative Source of all things. We are returning to the comprehension of Metaphysics, all of which will build a new man.



"Putting On The Armour Of GOD."

The full series message ties together Metaphysics, Toltec, Scripture and more.

The messages are deep.

⚔️ 1 Putting On The Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vx5iuh--armour-of-god.html

⚔️ 2 Stand In Your Power with the Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vyqp47--stand-in-your-power.html

⚔️ 3 Perception and the Armour Of God

👉 https://rumble.com/vzozv5--perception-and-armour-of-god.html

⚔️ 4 Energy, Frequency & Vibration

👉 https://rumble.com/v11h1ev-energy-frequency-and-vibration.html

⚔️ 5 Waking Up The LION In You

👉 https://rumble.com/v128lnz-waking-up-the-lion-in-you..html

⚔️ 6 Warriors and Healers

👉 https://rumble.com/v13b8o3-warriors-and-healers.html

⚔️ 7 Final to series. Video #7 of seven.

👉 https://rumble.com/v140hl7-armour-of-god-series-final-7-of-7.html

🙏 Ascension .. Awakening.. Eternal New 🔑 https://rumble.com/v25kdyd--eternal-new.html

