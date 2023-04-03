Winning the War Against Worry With Winfred Neely

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The spirit of God promises peace, although He does not promise a changed situation. Winfred Neely reminds us that although we may face trials in this life, it is important to not worry about our circumstances, but face the reality of our lives and turn to God for the strength and grace to make it through. Winfred is a minister and professor at Moody Bible Institute, and he is also the author of How to Overcome Worry: Experiencing the Peace of God in Every Situation. Winfred explains several surefire ways to look to the wisdom and strength of the Lord in scripture to soothe an anxious heart. We have to start thinking Biblically and theologically about every area of our lives, he advises. 



TAKEAWAYS


Wisdom and peace should be constantly lived out in our day-to-day lives


Although God does not always answer our prayers the way we think He should, He will give us the strength we need to carry on 


Philippians 4 is an encouraging chapter of the Bible to read when you’re feeling anxious


If you are worried about something, remember to stop, pray, and expect!



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

The Journey Movie Trailer: http://bit.ly/3lyFvOO 

The Journey Movie Tickets: http://bit.ly/3LYNlw7 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

How to Overcome Worry Book: https://amzn.to/3nsZEX6


🔗 CONNECT WITH WINFRED NEELY

Website: http://bit.ly/40p33VD


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



wisdompeacemental healthanxietyphillipianstina griffincounter culture mom showanxiousnessmoody bible institutewinfred neelyovercoming worry
