Winning the War Against Worry With Winfred Neely

The spirit of God promises peace, although He does not promise a changed situation. Winfred Neely reminds us that although we may face trials in this life, it is important to not worry about our circumstances, but face the reality of our lives and turn to God for the strength and grace to make it through. Winfred is a minister and professor at Moody Bible Institute, and he is also the author of How to Overcome Worry: Experiencing the Peace of God in Every Situation. Winfred explains several surefire ways to look to the wisdom and strength of the Lord in scripture to soothe an anxious heart. We have to start thinking Biblically and theologically about every area of our lives, he advises.
TAKEAWAYS
Wisdom and peace should be constantly lived out in our day-to-day lives
Although God does not always answer our prayers the way we think He should, He will give us the strength we need to carry on
Philippians 4 is an encouraging chapter of the Bible to read when you’re feeling anxious
If you are worried about something, remember to stop, pray, and expect!
