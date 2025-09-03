Alien Crush (1988, PC-Engine)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Alien Crush is a pinball game developed by Compile and Naxat, and published by Naxat (in Japan) and NEC Home Electronics (in North America). The game was later re-released for PSP, 3DS, PS3 and WiiU.
Alien Crush has a H.R. Giger-inspired alien theme. You can choose between two speeds for the ball, but there is no multiplayer and the number of balls is limited to three. The game feature a single table which spans two screens. There is no scrolling, the screen switches. From the main table, you can enter special screens where you need to destroy monsters with your ball to gain extra points.