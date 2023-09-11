Street Flowing Wine - Portugal’s Levira Distillery Turns the Streets Blood Red after Two Tanks of Wine Spill Out

Incident at Portugal’s 🇵🇹Levira Distillery Turns the Streets Blood Red after Two Tanks of Wine Spill Out

Citizens of Anadia should grab a cheese board and enjoy an alfresco lunch tipple.

A coastal village in Portugal faced a flooding Sunday like no other as 600,000 gallons of red wine flowed through the streets of the small town of São Lorenco de Bairro, according to local outlets.

Two tanks owned by Levira Distillery were responsible for the deluge and video posted online showed the vino rushing down a steep hill through the town with a population of 2,000.

There is a river nearby — The Certima — and the citizens weren't as quick as I'd have been in cleaning up the wine, so the fire department had to divert the flow of vino into local fields to avoid the river. Sounds to me from the reporting as if they did an okay enough job — they "made efforts" is all USA Today will tell me.

The fields where the wine was diverted will have their soil taken to a special treatment plant.