Beautiful Oak Beam
Log Cabin Homestead
Log Cabin Homestead
4 followers
Follow
85 views • 03/14/2024

I made this nice oak beam from a tree that was too close to our log cabin. We've spent the last few years thinning trees around the cabin that we really should have taken out before we built it.
But we had moved here from the city back in 1998 and when we started constructing the cabin wanted to part with as few trees as possible because we love the trees, however was not the wisest thing to do looking at it in retrospect.
Very happy with the sawmill purchase, it is very satisfying turning logs into beautiful usable lumber.

https://www.vrbo.com/338940 https://logcabinhomestead.com/

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064706347381

https://rumble.com/c/c-611515

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrsobbFCr9QE88TLcwEFVPA




Keywords
diyhomesteadingnorthwoodswisconsinsawmillairbnbvrbofarm vacationeagle riversugar camp
