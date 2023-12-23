Create New Account
Naomi Wolf: "The center of cultural debate has shifted to independent news and publishing houses"
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 2 months ago

(Dec 22, 2023) Steve Bannon and Noami Wolf discuss how the woke publishing houses and legacy media have destroyed themselves and are being replaced.


Steve Bannon's War Room: https://rumble.com/v42tt62-naomi-wolf-the-center-of-cultural-debate-has-shifted-to-independent-news-an.html

censorshipcurrent eventsdebatewar roommsmwokecultureindependent newssteve bannonpublishingpfizerdoppelgangernaomi kleinnaomi woldskyhorsefacing the beast

