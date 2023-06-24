Let us run looking forward to the day of the rapture!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bible says It is a Sin for Not believing in the Bloodshed by Jesus Christ
(John 16:9 KJV)
Repent. Believe in the Gospel (1 Corinthians 15:3-4 KJV)
and receive Salvation of your Soul.
https://youtu.be/iZfXD7z7VgI
And he said unto them, These are the words which I spake unto you, while I was yet with you, that all things must be fulfilled, which were written in the law of Moses, and in the prophets, and in the psalms, concerning me. Luke 24:44 (KJV)
Dear friends,
Below are links to book translation titled #ChristJesusAppearedintheOldTestament Please take the time to read and share. I Pray you’ll meet the Lord within the words. Salvation is a free gift but you have to know God's will also by studying His words. Don't stand in front of the Lord empty handed!
English - https://rb.gy/m3njff
Spanish - https://rb.gy/5ucb2m
in Christ, Michael 🙏🏼
