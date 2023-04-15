BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This law would have FORCED doctors to recommend DEATH in New Mexico
211 views • 04/15/2023

Glenn Beck


April 14, 2023


When New Mexico tried to force doctors to tell certain patients that 'medically assisted death' is an option, the Christian Medical & Dental Associations refused. So, with the help of Chris Schandevel of the Alliance Defending Freedom, it took the law to court — and WON. Schandevel and CMDA member Dr. Jeffrey Barrows join Glenn to detail what this ruling would have forced doctors — who are supposed to do NO harm — to do, as well as how the battle is far from over ...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDAVYEUc0As

Keywords
lawsuitcourtdoctorsnew mexicoglenn beckforcedbattlehuge winpatientsalliance defending freedomevil lawrecommend deathmedically assisted deathchris schandeveldr jeffrey barrows
