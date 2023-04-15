This law would have FORCED doctors to recommend DEATH in New Mexico

Glenn Beck





April 14, 2023





When New Mexico tried to force doctors to tell certain patients that 'medically assisted death' is an option, the Christian Medical & Dental Associations refused. So, with the help of Chris Schandevel of the Alliance Defending Freedom, it took the law to court — and WON. Schandevel and CMDA member Dr. Jeffrey Barrows join Glenn to detail what this ruling would have forced doctors — who are supposed to do NO harm — to do, as well as how the battle is far from over ...





