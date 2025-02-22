🔥Trump SHUTS DOWN Maine governor over men in women's sports ban - speech with Governors today

President Trump Delivers Remarks at the Governors Working Session today.

🔥 Trump SHUTS DOWN Maine governor over men in women's sports ban

💬 “Well, we are the federal law. Well, you better do it. You better do it because you're not going to get any federal funding at all if you don't,” US President Donald Trump said to Maine Governor Janet Mills.

🗣 "See you in court," Mills told Trump.

💬 "I look forward to that, that should be a real easy one," Trump responded.

💬 “And enjoy your life after governor because I don't think you'll be in elected politics,” the president quipped.