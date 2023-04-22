Discerning God's Will in Your Life - Explaining the Faith

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith





Streamed live on Apr 22, 2023





For each decision in our life, does God want us to make a specific choice? If so, how do we know what that choice should be? How do we know when we want something if it is our will or God's will? Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains the importance of spiritual direction and how we can know what God wants us to do and how to find peace in our decisions.





Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation





To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts





Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy





“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajz4MCu1VrE



