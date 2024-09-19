© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Antichrist is Panicking
1
60 views • 8 months ago
- We are having an effect -- they are panicking. Don't hold back -- double down on our propaganda.
- We can spot a tranny a mile away, but why can't we discern that modern "Jews" are not Jews at all, but rather are liars and of the synagogue of Satan?
- Empires: Babel ruled by an earlier Antichrist (Nimrod). Empires remains the enemy. Christian Nationalism is the way.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com
