Biden 'Stunned' (clueless)- by no funding

Future star of the reality TV show "To Catch A Predator"?, says that Congress needs to pass funding for Ukraine before the holidays.

Meanwhile Blinken said that the U.S. has allocated a new package of weapons to Ukraine totaling up to $175 million.

UPDATE, late Wednesday evening. US... -

The $111 billion emergency supplemental package requested by President Biden - Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a bill to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel over a lack of border provisions in the measure.

Senators voted 49-51, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold that would allow the proposal to come up for consideration. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voted with every Republican against the measure. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) flipped his vote to “no” so he could bring the bill up again in the future.





Adding details (posted earlier):

Biden issued an urgent call to Congress, emphasizing the need to approve a new aid package for Kiev

Key points:

➡️Funds must be allocated before the holidays; waiting is not an option.

➡️Biden personally is not willing to turn away from Ukraine, believing that the majority of Americans feel the same.

➡️If Congress doesn't support the request, it could lead to U.S. involvement in a conflict with Russia.

➡️Biden is confident that Russia will target NATO countries after achieving its objectives in Ukraine.

➡️The U.S. President urged Republicans not to undermine Ukraine due to differences over issues at the American border, promising changes in approaches to its protection.

➡️Continued support for Kiev from European partners is uncertain without new funds from the U.S.