Biden 'Stunned' - by no funding

Biden 'Stunned' (clueless)- by no funding
Congress needs to pass funding for Ukraine before the holidays.
Meanwhile Blinken said that the U.S. has allocated a new package of weapons to Ukraine totaling up to $175 million.
UPDATE, late Wednesday evening. US... -
The $111 billion emergency supplemental package requested by President Biden - Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a bill to provide aid to Ukraine and Israel over a lack of border provisions in the measure.
Senators voted 49-51, failing to reach the 60-vote threshold that would allow the proposal to come up for consideration. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) voted with every Republican against the measure. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) flipped his vote to “no” so he could bring the bill up again in the future.
Adding details (posted earlier):
Biden issued an urgent call to Congress, emphasizing the need to approve a new aid package for Kiev
Key points:
➡️Funds must be allocated before the holidays; waiting is not an option.
➡️Biden personally is not willing to turn away from Ukraine, believing that the majority of Americans feel the same.
➡️If Congress doesn't support the request, it could lead to U.S. involvement in a conflict with Russia.
➡️Biden is confident that Russia will target NATO countries after achieving its objectives in Ukraine.
➡️The U.S. President urged Republicans not to undermine Ukraine due to differences over issues at the American border, promising changes in approaches to its protection.
➡️Continued support for Kiev from European partners is uncertain without new funds from the U.S.