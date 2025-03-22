🚨 RFK Jr. Exposes Baby Formula | 🍼💀 | Lyme a Bioweapon? 🧬🦟 | ADHD Starts in the Gut?! 🧠⚠️

Got Health Questions or Comments? 🌱 Text Tammy Directly at (720) 303-8868 for personalized support!





💬 Contact Tammy Here: https://bit.ly/4crIw8C





💪 Register To WIN Our Weekly Product Give Away ($100+ Value)? https://bit.ly/4k0QjyI





🙌 Join Our Weekly Health Coaching Groups for community and empowerment: https://bit.ly/4jWq1NU





🌿 Boost Your Health with our preferred Collagen: https://bit.ly/49divsZ





🍄 Strengthen Your Immunity with our top pick of Mushrooms: https://bit.ly/3xUWUai





———





🎙️ Naturally Inspired Radio Show – March 21, 2025 🎙️





🔥 Don’t miss today’s powerful episode of the Naturally Inspired Radio Show – where truth meets health and freedom!





🧠💥 Today’s Hot Topics:

🍼 RFK Jr. takes on the baby formula industry – what’s REALLY in that can?

🦟 Lyme disease: Was it a 🧬 bioweapon made 60 years ago?

🦠 COVID-19 = regime change? The truth about its origins

🧠🦠 The gut–ADHD connection – why healing the gut is key

🥛 Alternative milk madness – is it actually healthier?

✨ Inspired Moment: "If you don’t search for your purpose, your purpose will find you – and the latter is far more painful than the former." 💡





📲 Got questions about your health, healing, or all things Naturally Inspired?

Text Tammy at 📱 720-303-8868 during the show!





🎁 WEEKLY GIVEAWAY ALERT!

Win a bundle of our preferred health products 🧴🍃

💻 ENTER NOW at 👉 NaturallyInspiredRadio.com





🎧 Tune in, wake up, and stay inspired! 🌱💪





———-





Covering the Latest on Health, Freedom & More:

RFKJr, BabyFormulaTruth, LymeDiseaseAwareness, BioweaponTheory, ADHDAwareness, GutBrainConnection, HealthFreedom, TruthMatters, NaturallyInspired, AlternativeHealth, MedicalFreedom, ExposingTheTruth, WakeUpAmerica, HolisticHealth, ADHDHelp, GutHealthMatters, LymeTruth, NaturalSolutions, QuestionEverything, StayInspired





#RFKJr #BabyFormulaTruth #LymeDiseaseAwareness #BioweaponTheory #ADHDAwareness #GutBrainConnection #HealthFreedom #TruthMatters #NaturallyInspired #AlternativeHealth #MedicalFreedom #ExposingTheTruth #WakeUpAmerica #HolisticHealth #ADHDHelp #GutHealthMatters #LymeTruth #NaturalSolutions #QuestionEverything #StayInspired





———





Disclaimers:





🚨 The information and other content provided in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials, is provided for informational purposes only, not intended and should not be construed as medical advice. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis or treatment.





🚨 The products mentioned in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.





🚨 The views and opinions expressed by the guests/callers and participants in this email, post, blog, article, website, image, audio, video, meme or in any linked materials are their own and do not reflect those of Tammy Cuthbert Garcia, Naturally Inspired Radio or Naturally Inspired Media LLC.





🚨 Naturally Inspired Media LLC participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via emails, posts, blogs, articles, websites, images, audios, videos, memes or in any linked materials shared by Naturally Inspired Media LLC.



