Financial expert Why we ‘LITERALLY CAN'T AFFORD' another Biden presidency
256 views • 04/28/2023

Glenn Beck


April 28, 2023


Biden claims he’s been re-investing in America and doing everything possible to secure the middle class. But his lies are FAR from the truth. In fact, financial expert Carol Roth tells Glenn that America ‘literally cannot afford another four years of Biden.’ In this clip, she explains why the reasoning goes beyond the obvious one: A $1.1 trillion dollar deficit in the last 6 MONTHS. Plus, Glenn and Carol discuss why inflation likely is sticking around for a while (thanks to disastrous policy at the Federal Reserve) and what’s going on with First Republic Bank…


liespresidentfedfederal reservebidencarol rothdebtdeficitglenn beckbanksinflationpresidencytrillion6 monthsfinancial expertcant afford itfirst republic bank
