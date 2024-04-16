© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israel Gaza War Gaza Family Displacement Tents
Palestine Tv
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=df3TdS6IUHQ
مشاهد لحياة النازحين من خانيونس حتى رفح
Scenes of the lives of displaced people from Khan Yunis to Rafah
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HispJTq5ZDo
الحمدلله على كل حال 😭 وقدر الله ما شاء فعل 😭 حرب غزة