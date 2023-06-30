Finally...Calls for Global Digital Currency and Digital ID!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TAKE-AWAYS from The End Times Update June 29, 2023
--The International Monetary Fund [IMF] is now promoting digital currency...worldwide!
--The United Nations is now promoting digital ID...worldwide!
ALL END TIMES UPDATES ARE FREE. Now you can easily connect the dots between Biblical prophecies and new headlines [current events]. This session includes headlines on...wars...volcanos...a new global economy....etc...
Please feel welcome to check out our YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/c/DCary ...and click the SUBSCRIBE button if interested in receiving FREE WEEKLY END TIMES UPDATES...
Romans 8:28 And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose. KJV