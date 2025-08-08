CEOs Needed to Build Parallel Health System

With Matt Ohrt, cofounder, RiseUp Health & Exec Director, Free Market Medical Assn

https://www.riseupinfusions.com/, [email protected]

Over the years - and last week - Freedom Hub has platformed experienced and knowledgeable benefits brokers using the corporate chassis to save money and improve the patient experience. Mr. Ohrt did this as well, but from his position in HR, not as a broker.

Matt’s self-funding experience has a twist. He sees direct contracting with doctors as a method that, if repeated by business leaders across the country, will do more than any political health reform to create the parallel system outside of the cartel’s control. For as we know, it’s the big hospitals and big insurers that are responsible for the outrageous costs now plaguing America.

Author of “Save Your Company: Don’t Feed the Beast”, Mr. Ohrt has taken over the reins of the Free Market Medical Assn to cajole CEOs and doctors to cooperate, to break open the monopoly that leaves so many patients in bankruptcy.