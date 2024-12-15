BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The US Goverment Investigates Itself on the C19 Response
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
129 views • 6 months ago

12/4/24: The Senate Subcommittee on Covid Pandemic Review is out and it is pure government propaganda - how did the government get to investigate itself? And Kevin McKernan's latest discovery of self amplifying mRNA in a colon cancer tumor rapidly growing.


Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. Dr. Ruby broke the world wide stories of the white embalmer clots and graphene oxide in the C19 bioweapon shots.


Dear Family, Friends, and Colleagues,


I hope this email finds you well. I wanted to share some critical insights from a recent podcast and my accompanying peer-reviewed article titled "Sham Senate Oversight and Emerging Concerns About mRNA Technology: A Call for Evidence-Based Transparency."


This work examines the limitations of government-led investigations into its own actions during the COVID-19 pandemic, alongside emerging scientific findings about mRNA technology that deserve your attention.


The podcast critiques the U.S. Senate Subcommittee on COVID Pandemic Review, raising concerns about the reliability of self-regulation and the lack of independent oversight. In parallel, my article delves deeper into issues such as:


Conflicts of Interest in Government Oversight:

The inherent flaws of government-led investigations highlight the need for independent review processes to ensure unbiased findings.


Emerging Concerns About mRNA Technology:

The discovery of self-amplifying mRNA in tumors by Kevin McKernan underscores the urgency of examining the long-term effects of these vaccines.


Allegations About Vaccine Safety:

While concerns about graphene oxide and unusual clotting remain widely debated, they highlight the necessity of transparent, independent research.


The Role of Transparency in Public Trust:

Public confidence in science and public health policies depends on open data sharing and rigorous post-market surveillance.


Why This Matters


The rapid deployment of mRNA vaccines during the pandemic has saved millions of lives, but it also calls for ongoing scrutiny to address potential long-term effects and ensure safety for all. Independent investigations and a commitment to evidence-based transparency are essential steps in rebuilding public trust and refining pandemic responses in the future.


Call to Action


I encourage you to read the full article and engage in informed discussions about these issues. By staying educated and advocating for transparent policies, we can collectively contribute to a more accountable and effective public health system.


Thank you for taking the time to consider these important matters. Please feel free to reach out if you’d like to discuss this further or if you have any questions.


Warm regards,

Robert Oldham Young, CPT, DSc, MSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner

[email protected]


www.drrobertyoung.com


Title

Sham Senate Oversight and Emerging Concerns About mRNA Technology: A Call for Evidence-Based Transparency


Author

Robert O. Young. CPT, MSc, DSc, PhD, Naturopathic Practitioner

Screenshot 2024-12-14 100150.png

https://rumble.com/v5zaz5k-the-us-goverment-investigates-itself-on-the-c19-response.html

Abstract

The U.S. Senate Subcommittee on COVID Pandemic Review has come under scrutiny for its perceived lack of independence, raising concerns about the reliability of self-investigations by governing bodies. This review critiques the limitations of self-regulation, analyzes emerging findings on mRNA vaccine technology, and highlights challenges in addressing vaccine safety. Specifically, the work of Kevin McKernan regarding self-amplifying mRNA in cancer tumors and debates around graphene oxide in vaccines are discussed. Evidence-based solutions, including independent oversight and enhanced public health transparency, are proposed to restore trust and improve accountability.


Keywords

mRNA vaccines, government oversight, COVID-19, Kevin McKernan, graphene oxide, vaccine safety, Senate Subcommittee, transparency

Keywords
trumptreasoninvestigationussenatevirusbioweaponoperationcongresresponsegovermentfake pandemicc19mrnainvestigateswarspeeddr jane rubysenate subcommittee
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy