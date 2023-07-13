Tom Renz | **Best of Replay** War and Fighting for Peace in America

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What is our government doing about the violence in our streets? What about the Iraqi soldiers that are flooding in from our open borders? Drugs and human trafficking have exploded. Why can’t we produce energy? Why is our food supply under attack? Good farmers are going under while Bill Gates and Big Pharma take over the food industry. We can’t mine anything; what are we allowed to produce? Our entire industrial base has been destroyed by our own government, and why? Every day we see more headlines that point to the intentional destabilization of America, and if you sat and mapped out the best and most efficient way to destroy our country, it’d be what we see taking place from inside the highest levels of our government. #Corruption #TheTomRenzShow #Freedom #RenzRants #Truth
