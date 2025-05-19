Satan demon-possesses your closest humans & reptilian witches to gang up on Christians & ostracize

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (May 2025). Satan Lucifer always uses your closest people to try to destroy you by demon-possessing them. Satan uses witches in church & job & ministry to gang-up on real Christians. When they show signs of the typical personalities of reptilian witches’ domineering or commanding or controlling or slandering or ostracizing or threatening or manipulating or sabotaging, then the coworker or church member or ministry workplace staff or family member or schoolmate or government worker is either a Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witch globalist elite infiltrator, or they are a human who is demon-possessed by the reptilian Jezebel witchcraft spirit or a reptilian fallen angel spirit or Satan Lucifer. Do not fight them with physical methods by reporting them to their Draco avatar Satanist company bosses or their Draco avatar Satanist government bosses or their Draco avatar Satanist school teachers or their Draco avatar Satanist pastors or their Draco avatar Satanist Christian ministry company owners, because they and their bosses will use that to try to kick you out and try to kill you. Instead, use spiritual weapons of prayer & the Word of God & fasting & righteousness against them. They not only infiltrate using time travel all their Satanist reptilian witches inside every place you join, but this late in the End Times when humans have become so evil just like in Noah’s Atlantis flood judgment days, they have infiltrated all company management positions and HR managers’ jobs and school officials’ jobs and government leaders’ jobs and church leadership positions and police chiefs’ jobs and court judges’ jobs and congress parliament members’ positions and military leaders’ positions with their Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar pedophile cannibal Satanist feminist witch globalist elites, who are trying to kill all the real Christians and who are operating the 12 million children’s “human soul energy parasitism” “children’s human meat food” “child sex slaves” “children laboratory bioweapon experiment test subjects” “child Mars planet slavery” system, in order to feed their fallen angel bosses and Satan Lucifer the human soul energy food and human adrenochrome blood soul energy so that they can survive. It just means that the more darker the world becomes like in Noah’s days, and the more nephilim & chimera “tares” infiltrate every organization in human society, and the more we real Christian “guardians of the earth & God’s Creation” are increasingly isolated from every workplace & church & family & school & government & ministry & society, and the more we shine brighter as God’s kings & priests ruling & reigning over his Creation on behalf of Christ, and the more we get repelled from every aspect of satanic corrupted putrid society & organizations & groups & churches & families, just as oil is repelled by water or Holy Spirit oil anointing is isolated from cesspool water, the closer we are approaching the time of our true Church’s removal from this earth into heaven and the time of God’s judgment wrath to be poured out upon this Christ-rejecting cesspool earth filled with reptilian witches in every company & government & school & media & court & police & military & church. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047

See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Tags:

#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine