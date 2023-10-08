BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pfizer Admits Public Received A DIFFERENT VACCINE Formulation Than One They Tested
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
287 views • 10/08/2023

I'm sharing this video from 'The Jimmy Dore Show' on YouTube and Rumble. Here is a partial of description from this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1mCsSAipwM&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow

New information has emerged that the COVID vaccine Pfizer distributed was not produced using the same process as the vaccine that was tested prior to gaining approval for distribution. Retired nurse instructor and popular YouTuber Dr. John Campbell speaks with sociologist Josh Guetzkow about the ramifications of this possible clinical trial a bait-and-switch.

Jimmy and guest Craig Jardula discuss the unwillingness of so many to face the increasingly obvious con job nearly every aspect of the COVID pandemic represented.

