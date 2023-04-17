BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NWO: Dr. McCullough says 71% of people found dead at home was due to the COVID-19 vaccine!
8700 views • 04/17/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to New American and Philosophers-stone.info pureblood

Leading cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough says that 71% of people found dead at home was due to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. McCullough warns none of the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and must be pulled from the market. Vaccines cause fatal heart damage by autopsy. 71% people found dead at home was due to the vaccine. Perpetrators should be charged with fraud and mass negligent homicide.

vaccinesfathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasonelohimimmanuelgodheadcovid-19mccullough
