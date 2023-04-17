NWO: Dr. McCullough says 71% of people found dead at home was due to the COVID-19 vaccine!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits
to New American and Philosophers-stone.info pureblood
Leading cardiologist, Dr. Peter McCullough says that 71% of people found dead at home was due to the COVID-19 vaccine.
Dr. McCullough warns none of the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and must be pulled from the market. Vaccines cause fatal heart damage by autopsy. 71% people found dead at home was due to the vaccine. Perpetrators should be charged with fraud and mass negligent homicide.